Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target to $50.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Docebo from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ DCBO traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.12. 16,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 185.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. Docebo has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Docebo by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Docebo by 21.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Docebo by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Docebo by 58.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

