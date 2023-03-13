Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target to $50.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.70% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Docebo from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Docebo Trading Up 4.8 %
NASDAQ DCBO traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.12. 16,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 185.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. Docebo has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02.
About Docebo
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
