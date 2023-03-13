Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,010,000 shares, an increase of 91.4% from the February 13th total of 14,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CNQ traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average of $56.55. The company has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 34.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,877,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $738,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2,234.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 742,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,879,000 after acquiring an additional 710,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $694,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

CNQ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.91.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

