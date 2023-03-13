CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 106.2% from the February 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CannaGrow Price Performance

CGRW stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,805. CannaGrow has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

About CannaGrow

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc engages in the medical and recreational marijuana business. It acts as a lessor, liaison, and consultant to developers, licensed growers, and operators. It services include facility development, site management, and staffing. The company was founded on May 5, 1995 and is headquartered in Pueblo, CO.

