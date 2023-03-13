CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 106.2% from the February 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
CannaGrow Price Performance
CGRW stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,805. CannaGrow has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.
About CannaGrow
