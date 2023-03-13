Capital Markets Trading UK LLP Sells 58,820 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Capital Markets Trading UK LLP decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 58,820 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises approximately 0.1% of Capital Markets Trading UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capital Markets Trading UK LLP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of General Electric by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569,368 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in General Electric by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,263,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in General Electric by 266.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth $46,709,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after acquiring an additional 725,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,206,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,142,810. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $94.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.72 and a 200 day moving average of $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

