Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,027,525 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,553,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027,525 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 4.4% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $48,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 768.6% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,165,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 113,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,033. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.53.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

