Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth about $1,129,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 7.4% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 6,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth about $483,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 6.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,875. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.93. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.