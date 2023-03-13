Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 69.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 250.0% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,144. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $48.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

