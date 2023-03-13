Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 0.6% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $11.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $436.92. 434,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,848. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $506.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.83.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

