Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.06 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,765 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $106.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,439. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.21. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $111.09.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

