Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.15. 1,143,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,871,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,621 shares of company stock worth $16,177,575 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

