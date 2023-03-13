Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,465 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

CRM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,509,313. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15. The stock has a market cap of $172.94 billion, a PE ratio of 815.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.84 and its 200-day moving average is $153.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $132,812.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,183,632.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $132,812.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,183,632.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,568 shares of company stock worth $6,158,627 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

