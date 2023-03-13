Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 538.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.27. 2,249,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,042,401. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $62.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

