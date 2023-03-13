Cardano (ADA) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week

Cardano (ADA) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion and approximately $476.93 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001519 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,595.94 or 0.07145158 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00072195 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00026963 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00052573 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000274 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00023668 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000906 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,573,698,990 coins and its circulating supply is 34,695,165,168 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

