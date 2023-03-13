CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $840,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,762,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Finally, Castellan Group grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.6% during the third quarter. Castellan Group now owns 133,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

CTRE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 138,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,017. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $22.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is -1,375.00%.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

