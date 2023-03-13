Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $105.75

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$105.75 and last traded at C$106.20, with a volume of 14724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$108.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CJT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cormark lowered Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$175.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$165.60.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$122.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$125.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

Cargojet Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 6.69%.

(Get Rating)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.