Carlson Capital Management Acquires 308 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $2.44 on Monday, hitting $139.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,786,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,627,865. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The stock has a market cap of $329.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

