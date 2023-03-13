Carlson Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 133.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 28.0% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:XEL traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.18. 641,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.04. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.