Carlson Capital Management Grows Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,352,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814,686 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises about 3.8% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $44,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,410,000 after purchasing an additional 334,823 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 583.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 561,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 479,222 shares during the period. Satovsky Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 514,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 174,338 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 508.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 488,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 407,844 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 485,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 213,574 shares during the period.

DIHP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,945 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $815.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.91.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

