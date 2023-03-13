Carlson Capital Management Has $12.68 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Carlson Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,636 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Carlson Capital Management owned 0.30% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $12,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of DFAS traded down $1.40 on Monday, hitting $50.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,129. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.47. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

