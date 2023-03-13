Carlson Capital Management Has $324,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 4.2% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $325.42. 375,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,933. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $423.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $356.87 and a 200 day moving average of $342.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

