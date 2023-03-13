Carlson Capital Management Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Carlson Capital Management decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,101 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

BATS:EFV traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.86. 2,379,637 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.