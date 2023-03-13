Carlson Capital Management Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after acquiring an additional 195,401 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.94. 561,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,816. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.66. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.24 and a 12 month high of $166.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.