Carlson Capital Management Raises Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,972 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Carlson Capital Management owned 0.56% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $19,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $102,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $31.47. The stock had a trading volume of 175,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,350. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $34.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.