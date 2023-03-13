Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 198,300 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the February 13th total of 263,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Biosciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 189,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 135,198 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 141,498 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 304,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 335,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBIO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.09.

Catalyst Biosciences Cuts Dividend

About Catalyst Biosciences

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 285.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

