Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Increased by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $224.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.34 and its 200-day moving average is $221.51. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

