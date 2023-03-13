Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 206.12% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLLS. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cellectis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cellectis from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.
Cellectis Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:CLLS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.96. 88,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.13. Cellectis has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $5.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cellectis Company Profile
Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company. The firm operates through the segments: Therapeutics and Plants. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and monogenic diseases. The Plants segment focuses on using Calyxt’s proprietary PlantSpringTM technology platform to engineer plant metabolism to produce innovative, high-value, and sustainable materials and products for use in helping customers meet their sustainability targets and financial goals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellectis (CLLS)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.