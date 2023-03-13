Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 206.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLLS. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cellectis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cellectis from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

NASDAQ:CLLS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.96. 88,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.13. Cellectis has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $5.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 133,587 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cellectis by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 106,125 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 166.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 376,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 91,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company. The firm operates through the segments: Therapeutics and Plants. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and monogenic diseases. The Plants segment focuses on using Calyxt’s proprietary PlantSpringTM technology platform to engineer plant metabolism to produce innovative, high-value, and sustainable materials and products for use in helping customers meet their sustainability targets and financial goals.

