Centene (NYSE:CNC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $64.66

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.66 and last traded at $65.24, with a volume of 211006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CNC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.94.

Centene Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.67. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,554.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Centene news, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $713,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 12.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,562,000 after buying an additional 3,223,590 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,837.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,935,000 after buying an additional 2,898,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 130.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,905,000 after buying an additional 2,438,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

See Also

