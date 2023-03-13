Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Certara from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.43.

Certara stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 346,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,321. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.04. Certara has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Certara had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Certara by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 51,293 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,578,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Certara by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 891,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Certara by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,885,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,931,000 after acquiring an additional 103,869 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

