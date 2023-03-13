CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.44.

Shares of CEU traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$2.88. 484,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,516. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.49. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$2.02 and a 52-week high of C$3.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.71. The company has a market cap of C$733.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.45.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

