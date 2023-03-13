CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) and CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Etsy and CFN Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Etsy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy 1 10 13 0 2.50 CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Etsy presently has a consensus target price of $130.67, indicating a potential upside of 23.29%. Given Etsy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Etsy is more favorable than CFN Enterprises.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy -27.06% 1,306.41% 10.99% CFN Enterprises -276.73% -973,003.94% -241.08%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Etsy and CFN Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Etsy has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CFN Enterprises has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Etsy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of CFN Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Etsy and CFN Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy $2.57 billion 5.15 -$694.29 million ($5.74) -18.46 CFN Enterprises $3.16 million 2.32 -$12.21 million N/A N/A

CFN Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Etsy.

Summary

Etsy beats CFN Enterprises on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc. engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About CFN Enterprises

(Get Rating)

CFN Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of marketing technology solutions. It owns and operates through CAKE and getcake.com, a marketing technology that involves providing a proprietary solution for advanced tracking, attribution and campaign optimization for digital marketers. They have also launched an e-commerce network focused on the sale of general wellness CBD products. The company was founded by Brian Ross on November 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Whitefish, MT.

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.