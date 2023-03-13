Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 81.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.12.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $5.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,877,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,080,754. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $95.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $93.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,671,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,337,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,671,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,337,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 728,106 shares of company stock valued at $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,255,000 after acquiring an additional 717,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after acquiring an additional 851,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

