Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given a C$12.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$12.25 target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at C$8.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.19. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$6.65 and a 12-month high of C$10.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.74.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

