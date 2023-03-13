Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of REFI stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.19. 57,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,866. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $238.48 million and a PE ratio of 7.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 30.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

Further Reading

