Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.63% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of REFI stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.19. 57,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,866. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $238.48 million and a PE ratio of 7.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.
