China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Up 58.0% in February

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,184,100 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the February 13th total of 749,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Conch Venture Stock Performance
Shares of China Conch Venture stock remained flat at 4.72 during trading hours on Friday. China Conch Venture has a 1-year low of 2.07 and a 1-year high of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 4.70.
China Conch Venture Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Conch Venture (CCVTF)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for China Conch Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Conch Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.