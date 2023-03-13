China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Up 58.0% in February

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,184,100 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the February 13th total of 749,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Conch Venture Stock Performance

Shares of China Conch Venture stock remained flat at 4.72 during trading hours on Friday. China Conch Venture has a 1-year low of 2.07 and a 1-year high of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 4.70.

China Conch Venture Company Profile

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy conservation and environmental protection in China, the rest of Asia, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Project, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, and Investments segments.

