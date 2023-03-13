Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Up 22.6% in February

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,231,600 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 1,004,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance
CHUEF stock remained flat at $10.22 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42. Chubu Electric Power has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $10.39.
About Chubu Electric Power
