Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Down 39.0% in February

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the February 13th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHGCY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,681. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

