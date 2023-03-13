CIBC Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$28.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$31.10.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$27.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.44. The stock has a market cap of C$18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.11. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$18.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

