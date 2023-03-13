CIBC Cuts Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Price Target to C$3.30

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$3.50 to C$3.30 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of BEVFF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.25. 2,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,862. Diversified Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

About Diversified Royalty

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Diversified Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition of well-managed royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors. It also owns the following trademarks: Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres. The company was founded on July 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.