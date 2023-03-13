CIBC Cuts Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Price Target to C$6.00

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MR.UN stock opened at C$5.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.45. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$5.00 and a 1 year high of C$7.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.03.

About Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

