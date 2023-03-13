CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,422,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940,107 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.47% of Palo Alto Networks worth $232,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 39,124 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.77.

Shares of PANW traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.78. 1,595,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,784,844. The company has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2,532.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.81.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,258.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,237,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,658,693.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,658,693.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,089 shares of company stock valued at $21,518,762. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

