CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 11,992 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $111,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% during the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.93. 1,393,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,873,913. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $270.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,621 shares of company stock worth $16,177,575. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

