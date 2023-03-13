CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 38,709 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,709 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $133,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of VB traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,148. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $219.35.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
- Can SVB Collapse Cause Credit Downgrades at Etsy?
- Crocs May be a Comfortable Fit for Growth-Oriented Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.