CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 47,259 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,337,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,259 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.1% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $390,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,082,878,000 after acquiring an additional 156,753 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,050 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after acquiring an additional 211,341 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after acquiring an additional 110,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $392,204,000 after acquiring an additional 45,261 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.07. The stock had a trading volume of 728,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,116. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $129.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.81.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

