CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $351.60 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,091,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 123,508 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials makes up 0.9% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 1.76% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $351,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,242,532,000 after acquiring an additional 52,756 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $743,040,000 after buying an additional 504,794 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,617,000 after buying an additional 156,354 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,414,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,618,000 after buying an additional 222,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

MLM traded down $6.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $334.98. The stock had a trading volume of 59,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,312. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $406.85.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $397.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

