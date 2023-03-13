CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 22,851 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 22,851 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $156,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.27.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $193.43. 499,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,317. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $254.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.