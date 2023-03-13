CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 445,009 Shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,908,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,009 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 78.76% of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs worth $171,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 1,807.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs during the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period.

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ATMP traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,169. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $21.33.

