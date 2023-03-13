CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 66,646 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,646 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for 1.6% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 1.03% of Blackstone worth $604,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 10.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 19,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Blackstone by 0.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 153,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $326,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 9.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 36,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Blackstone by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 133,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,984,720 shares of company stock valued at $578,961,943 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,846,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,881. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.05 and a 200-day moving average of $88.42. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $132.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. CICC Research started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

