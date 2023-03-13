CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 970,191 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,436,517 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 970,191 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.30% of TJX Companies worth $213,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $68,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.26. 976,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,464,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.06. The company has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.94.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

