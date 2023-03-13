CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,032,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,707 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $224,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,935,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,082,942,000 after purchasing an additional 99,264 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,954,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,319,301,000 after purchasing an additional 40,740 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,775,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $416,738,000 after purchasing an additional 141,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,669 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.29. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

