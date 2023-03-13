CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,143,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 199,837 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $288,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 299.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,029,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,273,000 after buying an additional 1,521,865 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $33,164,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after buying an additional 1,323,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.55. 2,075,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,360,939. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $707,019 over the last 90 days. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

